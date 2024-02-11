ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo plane misses taxiway after landing at Delhi airport; blocks runway for 15 minutes

February 11, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - New Delhi

Later, an IndiGo towing van towed the aircraft from the dead end of the runway to a parking bay

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

An IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport on February 11 morning, leading to blocking of one of the runways for around 15 minutes, according to a source.

The A320 aircraft, operating flight 6E 2221, went to the dead end of the runway 28/10 after missing the designated taxiway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The source said that due to the incident, the runway was blocked for around 15 minutes and impacted some flight operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, an IndiGo towing van towed the aircraft from the dead end of the runway to a parking bay, the source added.

Comments from IndiGo on the incident are awaited. IGIA is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,400 flights daily. It has four operational runways.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US