‘Indicate steps taken to fill vacancies in fire dept.’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the AAP government to indicate steps it has taken to fill the vacancies in the fire department, which according to a plea, is facing a “manpower crunch” due to more than 1,500 vacancies.

The Delhi Fire Service told the court that it has recruited 500 people as fire operators and an equal number have been employed on contract basis.

Apart from that, it has sent a requisition to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board to initiate recruitment of an additional 706 personnel, the fire department told the court.