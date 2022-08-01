Delhi

Indian, foreign liquor vends to remain shut in Delhi

Indian, foreign liquor vends to remain shut in Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 01, 2022 12:15 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 12:23 IST

Vends selling Indian and Foreign liquor brands will remain shut despite the one month extension granted by Delhi government on Sunday, as a nod from Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena is awaited, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi government has extended licences of country liquor vends by two months till September 30 as fresh tenders are yet to be finalised, officials said on Monday.

L-G orders probe into liquor licence 'graft'

The excise department of Delhi government, in an order issued on Saturday, extended the licences of over 250 country liquor shops in the city.

“The extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period,” said the order.

Only Delhi government liquor venders to sell alcohol from August: Sisodia

Tenders for country liquor licence were floated twice in recent months.

On the first occasion, the tender failed to attract adequate number of bidders while the excise department scrapped it the second time after finding out that bidders were “pooling” to keep the bids low, they added. 

