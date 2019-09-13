Delhi

India to build 60 supercomputers

India plans to indigenously develop 60 supercomputers over the next three years. These systems will be implemented by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and six machines will be installed by the end of the year, Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said at a press briefing.

