Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, addressed the participants of the international conference on ‘Ideas of Harmonious Coexistence: Religions and Philosophies of India’ here at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday.

In recognition of his “outstanding efforts in building bridges and promoting peace”, the Dalai Lama was presented with Syedna Qutbuddin Harmony Prize by the Qutbi Jubilee Scholarship Programme. He stressed the importance of thinking in terms of one-human community and removing the idea of ‘force’ as an approach in dealing with the problems facing the world.

Sense of oneness

“The formation of European Union with the cooperation of member states reflects unity and it subsequently brought lesser conflicts. It’s important to rise against hate and violence with a sense of oneness. India is a wonderful example of harmony and coexistence and can make contributions towards achieving global peace,” he said.

Stating that all religions have an equal potential of creating compassionate followers, JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar welcomed the speakers. The conference was further addressed by leaders and representatives coming from various schools of thought and professing different religions such as Syedna Taher Fakhruddin (member of QJSP), poet and Jain leader Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, philosopher and Hindu leader Shri Gaurgopal Das, Head of the Jewish community of Delhi Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar, Sikh leader Sardar Manjit Singh, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic of Delhi and former CJI Justice Ahmadi.