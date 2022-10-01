‘India has important role to play in a destabilised world’

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 01, 2022 01:54 IST

(From right) Professor Adam Tooze, keynote speaker; Suman Bery, vicechairman of NITI Aayog, and Yamini Aiyar, president and chief executive of CPR. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a destabilised world, India has the potential to play an important role; it is significant what she chooses to do at this moment, said Adam Tooze, Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of History and Director, European Institute, Columbia University.

Speaking at CPR Dialogues 2022, conducted by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) at the India Habitat Centre, he touched upon several issues including the pandemic, food shortage, climate crisis and inflation.

“India has an existential interest in embracing a positive vision not of energy transition but of sustainable growth and development i.e. building and shaping the evolution towards something new,” said Mr. Tooze in his keynote address on Friday titled ‘War and Inflation: The World Economy in the Grip of Polycrisis’.

The Columbia University professor said we live in a world where politicians are unaffected by financial sanctions despite waging wars. This year alone, the fear of impending war was experienced twice, in the U.S.-China stand-off over Taiwan and the crisis that unfolded in Ukraine.

Moreover, added Mr. Tooze, nature is also imposing itself on the world in the form of calamities and pandemics. Given the changing nature of issues faced by people, he said new and improved policies are required.

The keynote address was followed by a conversation between Mr. Tooze and Suman Bery, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, which was moderated by Yamini Aiyar, president and chief executive of CPR.

