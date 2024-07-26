GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc plans protest over CM’s health on July 30; top leaders to attend

Akhilesh, Tejashwi expected to take part in protest rally at Jantar Mantar; Rahul Gandhi’s presence yet to be confirmed; BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj points out non-cohesion in bloc, calls move ‘deceptive’

Published - July 26, 2024 01:07 am IST -  New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

INDIA bloc parties will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 30 over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “declining health” in judicial custody, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) source said on Thursday.

Top leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition outfits are expected to take part in the protest. “Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and other senior Congress leaders are likely to participate in the rally. Whether Rahul Gandhi will come or not is yet to be confirmed,” the source added.

However, there was no official statement from AAP about the protest.

‘Laughable move’

BJP’s New Delhi Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj termed the protest plan “laughable”. “The largest party in the INDIA bloc, Congress, and its leaders from Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat, have been calling Kejriwal corrupt. In such a situation, the announcement of the protest is deceptive,” she said.

The BJP had earlier alleged that AAP is “spreading lies” about his health to secure bail in a corruption case lodged against him by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. AAP too had accused the BJP and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of conspiring to “kill” the CM by “keeping him in jail” despite his blood sugar levels dropping drastically on 26 occasions between June 3 and July 7.

Last week, the L-G office had also written to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, saying Mr. Kejriwal, a diabetic, might be resorting to “wilful low-calorie intake” by “deliberately” avoiding the diet prescribed by doctors.

 

