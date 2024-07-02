GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc MPs protest Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI

Published - July 02, 2024 12:44 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

  Members of Parliament from the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Monday protested Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an excise policy case.

All constituents of the Opposition bloc, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC)and the Samajwadi Party (SP), gathered on Parliament premises to lodge their protest over the issue and demanded that the BJP-led Centre stop the “misuse” of probe agencies.  

  They carried posters opposing the arrest and raised slogans like ‘Dictatorship-Hitlerism will not work’ and ‘Release Kejriwal’.     The Chief Minister was arrested by the CBI on June 26, a day after the Delhi High Court stayed the statutory bail granted to him in a money laundering case lodged against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).  

  Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

He was granted 21-day interim bail on May 10 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha election while hearing his plea against his arrest. The leader had to go back to Tihar Jail on June 2 after the apex court refused to extend his bail. He secured bail from the trial court on June 20, which was challenged by the ED in the High Court.

  After the CBI arrested him, a Delhi court sent the leader to judicial custody till July 12.

 

