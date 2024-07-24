ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc meeting: AAP urges Opposition leaders to visit Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Published - July 24, 2024 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders flagged the issue of the “failing health” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the INDIA bloc meeting on Tuesday. Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

According to sources, AAP’s Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha urged the Opposition leaders to raise the issue of Mr. Kejriwal’s mistreatment. Sources said Mr. Chadha suggested that the INDIA bloc leaders visit the AAP chief in jail to send a message to the country that the Opposition stands by him.

At an earlier press conference, Mr. Singh had claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister’s blood sugar level dropped to below 50 mg/dl at least five times in jail. “The aim of the BJP and its government at the Centre is to keep him in jail,” Mr. Singh had alleged.

