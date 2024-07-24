GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIA bloc meeting: AAP urges Opposition leaders to visit Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Published - July 24, 2024 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders flagged the issue of the “failing health” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the INDIA bloc meeting on Tuesday. Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

According to sources, AAP’s Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha urged the Opposition leaders to raise the issue of Mr. Kejriwal’s mistreatment. Sources said Mr. Chadha suggested that the INDIA bloc leaders visit the AAP chief in jail to send a message to the country that the Opposition stands by him.

At an earlier press conference, Mr. Singh had claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister’s blood sugar level dropped to below 50 mg/dl at least five times in jail. “The aim of the BJP and its government at the Centre is to keep him in jail,” Mr. Singh had alleged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.