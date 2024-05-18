GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘INDIA bloc government will address pollution in Capital,’ says Congress

Published - May 18, 2024 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of failing to check the bad air quality in Delhi.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of failing to check the bad air quality in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the Centre was responsible for the bad air quality in Delhi as it “had not taken any effective steps” to check pollution in the last 10 years. He added that the INDIA bloc would, if it came to power, ensure “clean air” in the Capital.

“The INDIA bloc is going to get a clear and decisive majority and form the government at the Centre [after the ongoing Lok Sabha election]. It is the Centre’s responsibility to ensure clean air and water, but they failed to do so. INDIA bloc parties will ensure that steps are taken towards cleaner air and a clean Yamuna river,” the All India Congress Committee general secretary said while briefing the media at the Congress’ Delhi office.

He added that it was the “primary responsibility” of the Centre to control pollution, as the environmental issues of the Capital cannot be dealt with by the Delhi government alone given that it is in close proximity to other States like Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Mr. Ramesh said that when he was Union Environment Minister in the erstwhile UPA government, he had prepared plans to address the chemical pollution prevailing in the landfills at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalaswa.

“These three landfills have no become dangerous symbols of chemical contamination as no step has been taken by the Centre to prevent it,” he said, adding that the Yamuna had also been left in a “state of neglect” after the BJP government had failed to follow through on its promises to clean the river.

“The reforestation of the Aravalli hills, elimination of illegal mining, and the revival of Yamuna Action Plan are things that should be taken up again,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding that such issues would be given priority by INDIA bloc parties.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.