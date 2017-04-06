India, African students forge friendship over football

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, in association with Sharda University, organised a football match between students at the Knowledge Park here on Wednesday. The aim was to defuse the tension triggered by the recent attacks on Africans here.

The match, which was preceded by a dance programme and practice session, was a contest between the teams of Sharda University’s Vice-Chancellor and Ambassadors of African countries. Both the teams had a mix of African and Indian students.

‘Need to move on’

Talking to The Hindu, one of the participants Abdullah Shafiu said that the recent incidents in Greater Noida were unfortunate. “I believe that we should move on. There is a need to strengthen the relationship between African countries and India. Students from various countries study at our university and we respect each other and our cultures. We live like one, big family,” said Shafiu, a Nigerian who is pursuing BBA (Banking & Finance).

Another student from Nigeria, Sadiq, praised the administration’s role in controlling the situation. “After the recent incidents, we feared that things might take a turn for the worse. But, the local administration helped heal the wounds. We did not expect the situation to improve so soon. Now I feel secure, which is why I have chosen to continue my studies here. I hope the bond between India and Nigeria stays strong,” said Sadiq, who is a student of BJMC.

More events to follow

Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate N.P. Singh said that the students had acted responsibly and helped the administration keep the situation in control. He added that more events would be organised in the coming days to help strengthen relationships. “We have roped in more universities and colleges with foreign students. The administration has also asked RWAs to participate,” Mr Singh added.

Senior diplomats from the Nigerian High Commission, and embassies of Senegal, Sudan, and Somalia attended the event.