GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inderlok namaz incident: security remains tight, ‘peace maintained’ in area

Three companies of paramilitary forces are currently deployed on the spot. Meetings have also been held with members of peace committees in an effort to defuse the tense situation, an officer said.

March 10, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel deployed at Inderlok area after a Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in the area, in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024.

Security personnel deployed at Inderlok area after a Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in the area, in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after a Delhi Police sub-inspector was suspended for kicking people who were offering Namaz in north Delhi’s Inderlok, security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area, police said on Saturday.

Three companies of paramilitary forces are currently deployed on the spot. Meetings have also been held with members of peace committees in an effort to defuse the tense situation, an officer said.

The forces held a flag march in the area and requested locals not to pay heed to rumours.

“We are also keeping a tab on social media posts on the incident, and have instructed people to not indulge in any mischievous activity over the issue,” the officer added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya said the situation was “under control” and that the area had remained peaceful.

The incident had taken place around 2 p.m., during Friday prayers near the Inderlok metro station at the Makki Jama Masjid. A number of local residents had also used their phones to shoot footage of the policeman, Manoj Kumar Tomar, kicking and shoving people who had gathered on a section of the road to offer namaz. In the video, he can be seen stepping on the prayer mat used by the devotees, and shouting at the men to leave the area.

The incident had prompted a protest by hundreds of Inderlok residents, and sparked outrage among various sections of society, including political leaders, who condemned the act.

Mr. Tomar was posted as in-charge of the Inderlok police post, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Sarai Rohilla police station. He had been deployed at the post two months ago.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.