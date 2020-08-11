Independent fact-finding reports are critical: Aruna Roy

‘One can’t trust investigating agencies in present times’

Social activist Aruna Roy on Monday said that the need for independent fact-finding reports has become more significant because one cannot trust investigating agencies in the current socio-political scenario.

Ms. Roy made the statement while presenting the fact-finding report prepared by the National Federation of Indian Women in the February 10 incident during which the police clashed with Jamia Millia Islamia University students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment)Act and National Register of Citizens.

“A fact-finding report done by us in which there is no prejudice, but just recounting of facts is extremely important. Such reports have become critical to the well-being of our democracy… We must understand that the freedom of investigating agencies is tainted. We can’t fathom whether the investigating agencies can be trusted,” she said. She also expressed disagreement with police investigation into the communal riots that took place in the Capital, in which Delhi Police have been questioning those who protested against the CAA.

Ms. Roy also compared police brutality in Delhi with that of black American man George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in a U.S. city in May. “This has been happening to our various protesters over the years… this kind of torture, blatantly in the open zone, where everyone can watch is even worse,” she said.

Abuse during protest

According to the report, in which the fact-finding team claimed to have spoken to victims, students, teachers, activists, medical professionals, administrative staff, and legal professionals, there was a targeted sexual attack on women and protesters. They were allegedly attacked in their private parts.

Use of chemical gas

The report also emphasised on the use of a “chemical” gas used as a crowd-control measure which the police had denied at the time. The team said that doctors refused to conduct tests for “chemical gas” due to which the composition of the “chemical” remained unknown along with its long-term consequences.

The team said that “women were molested by policemen”.

The NFIW demanded special judicial inquiry into the incident and also reminded authorities that no FIR had been registered into the matter.