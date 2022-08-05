Delhi

Independence Day: police to install 1,000 CCTV cameras around Red Fort

Preparations in full swing at the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi August 05, 2022 05:15 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 01:53 IST

The Delhi police will install over 1,000 CCTV cameras in and around the Red Fort to monitor the Independence Day celebrations, officers said on Thursday.

Security has been tightened in the area and anti-sabotage checks are being conducted, said the police.

A senior police officer said the cameras will be installed by the North, Central, South East, North West and New Delhi districts of the city police and its security unit. The cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route till the monument.

According to a document, 80% of the CCTV cameras of IP-based-2-megapixel and 20% of CCTV cameras of IP-based-4-megapixel would be installed at each and every corner of the venue.

Efforts are under way to ensure kite flying does not take place during the Independence Day celebrations when the Prime Minister will address the nation from the Red Fort. Security measures have been stepped up across the Capital, patrolling has been intensified and anti-sabotage checks are being conducted, the officers said.

Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and verification of tenants and servants is being carried out, they said.

Vehicles are being thoroughly checked and strict vigil is being maintained. Meetings are also being held with members of MWAs and RWAs, said the police.

On July 22, an order was issued that prohibited the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hand gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This order shall remain in force in the Capital for a period of 26 days till August 16 for security reasons, the police said.

