Increase picket deployment, police chief tells officers

Amid exodus of migrant workers from the national capital to their respective hometowns, the Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday instructed police personnel to stop migrants from moving out of the city by enhancing picket deployment and stopping movement of buses, officials said.

This comes a day after thousands of migrant workers, who have been longing to go home, thronged Anand Vihar bus teminal on the Delhi-UP border.

Police personnel have been instructed to enhance deployment of pickets on all the roads leading to Delhi, including metro tracks and railways tracks.

Many people were seen trying to walk on the railway tracks at Anand Vihar to reach their houses in U.P.

All the district DCPs, ACPs and SHOs have been instructed to do extensive patrolling in their respective areas and deploy maximum vehicles for patrolling. The officers have also been asked to announce that government will pay them full wages and also spread awareness among them about the threat of spread of COVID-19 and warn them that strict action will be taken if they are seen on roads.

The police have also been directed to not allow any movement of DTC buses or any other private buses ferrying migrant population from the national capital. All the DTC buses coming to bus stops and stands should be detained there and not allowed to move outside Delhi, the instructions stated.

The officers have been directed to detain and seize the buses at the bus stops and stops even before the transport authority does it.