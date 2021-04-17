Increase oxygen beds, CM tells officials

Kejriwal orders multiple assistance numbers in hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed the officials to develop more COVID-19 facilities, increase oxygen beds across the Capital and ensure real-time information about hospital beds on the Delhi Corona app.

Review meeting

Mr. Kejriwal convened a review meeting on the COVID situation in Delhi where discussions were held on the steps taken by the government to improve the health infrastructure and other infrastructural requirements.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and other senior Delhi government officials were present at the meeting. He added that the health teams must reach out to every COVID-19 patient in home isolation and provide oximeters.

Mr. Kejriwal, the government stated, said the focus is on increasing bed capacity, which will ensure adequate treatment for the people who require urgent assistance.

“There should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number. No urgent calls should be missed and turned down,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Delhi’s home isolation system is the best in the country and we must continue to set an example,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal, at the meeting, said that citizens should receive all help and assistance since the government has told patients to prefer home isolation if they had mild or no symptoms.