Incorrect information delayed operation: DFS

The distress call received by the Delhi Fire Service was about a fire in the house and the callers didn’t inform about the cloth godown on the ground floor. The incorrect information had delayed the operation, said fire officials.

DFS Director Atul Garg said that as they received call regarding fire in the house, they had initially sent three fire tenders with a capacity of 3,000 and 5,000 litres. However, when the fire officials reached the spot, they found that a cloth godown existed on the ground floor from where the fire was suspected to have started.

It was then that water bowsers with a capacity of 20,000 litres were sent to the spot. “If we had known about the cloth godown, then we would have immediately sent water bowsers along with the fire tenders. Incorrect information delayed the operation,” he said. A total of nine fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.