Incorrect information delayed operation: DFS

The distress call received by the Delhi Fire Service was about a fire in the house and the callers didn’t inform about the cloth godown on the ground floor. The incorrect information had delayed the operation, said fire officials.
DFS Director Atul Garg said that as they received call regarding fire in the house, they had initially sent three fire tenders with a capacity of 3,000 and 5,000 litres. However, when the fire officials reached the spot, they found that a cloth godown existed on the ground floor from where the fire was suspected to have started.
It was then that water bowsers with a capacity of 20,000 litres were sent to the spot. “If we had known about the cloth godown, then we would have immediately sent water bowsers along with the fire tenders. Incorrect information delayed the operation,” he said. A total of nine fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.