‘Inconsistencies in bail system’

The Law Commission of India in its 268th report has highlighted that inconsistency in bail system may be one of the reasons for the over-crowding of prisons across the country.

In the May 2017 report, Justice B.S. Chauhan highlighted a particular provision in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which seeks to secure the attendance of a person, who is acquitted of all charges, before a higher court when the decision may be appealed.

Section 437A of the CrPC provides that before conclusion of the trial and disposal of the appeal, the court trying the offence shall require the accused person to execute bail bonds with sureties, to appear before the higher court as and when notice in respect of any appeal or petition filed against the judgment.

“This provision poses a problem because the person accused of an offence is not entitled to release even after an acquittal by a trial court, unless and until he furnishes a bail bond, with sureties,” the Commission had said.

The Commission was critical of the section saying that even “where the person is found innocent but is not able to furnish sureties, the section requires that the person should not be released”.

It had recommended amending the section to read along the lines of: a person, who is acquitted of all charges, is set free on him giving a personal bond for appearance before the higher court, if so required.

Advocate Ajay Verma, a prison activist, told The Hindu: “Section 437A need a relook as despite suggestion from Law Commission, this provision is still causing overcrowding as person remains in jail even after acquittal”.

‘Upgrade infrastructure’

Mr. Verma also said that the infrastructure in jails require upgrade.

Taking into consideration that there is overcrowding, he said that there was requirement of bigger prisons with more space.

Mr. Verma opined that the inmates, while in jail should be given adequate opportunities to develop skills which will give them better chance of employment once they are released.

This, he said will help the inmates in integrating into the society once they are out.