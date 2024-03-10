GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Include mother’s name in all certificates, degrees: HC directs GGSIPU

March 10, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi High Court has directed the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to mention the names of a student’s father and mother in their educational certificates and degrees. “This shall be treated as mandatory and non-negotiable,” the court said.

“This shall be treated as mandatory and non-negotiable,” Justice C. Hari Shankar said while hearing a petition by a law graduate who complained that the BA LLB degree issued to her reflects only her father’s name. The law graduate, Ritika Prasad, sought to include her mother’s name in her degree.

Agreeing with Ms. Prasad, Justice Shankar said, “Equality of opportunity is but one facet of gender equality. Equality of recognition is just as important”.

“Just as a daughter and son are equally entitled to recognition as the children of a couple, the mother and father are also equally entitled to recognition as parents of the child,” the judge said in his March 7 order.

“To even question, much less deny, this would be redolent, again, of an archaic and unrealistic notion of gender difference, which is a notion that has clearly outstayed its welcome,” the court said, adding that the issue raised by Ms. Prasad has a “great societal significance, if discussed in its full amplitude”.

The court also noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had in June 2014 issued a circular directing all universities as well as affiliated colleges to include the mother’s name in all application forms and degrees/certificates issued by the university.

When the GGSIPU counsel said that the university’s seniormost officials “had a meeting on this aspect and are in the process of taking a decision in this regard,” the judge countered, “I do not see how there is any scope for cogitation or debate on the point.”

“This shall be treated as mandatory and non-negotiable,” the judge stressed.

