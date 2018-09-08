‘Incharges for 2 LS seats to be named next week’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could appoint its incharges for New Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha seats next week, the party’s Delhi convener, Gopal Rai, said on Friday.
The party had appointed in-charges for the other five Lok Sabha seats in June, but had left out New Delhi and West Delhi amid speculation that an alliance with the Congress or other parties may be brewing.
The five incharges, Atishi Marlena, Pankaj Gupta, Dilip Pandey, Raghav Chadha and Gugan Singh, are expected to be the candidates from their respective seats, several party sources have said.
Mr. Rai said that the AAP had considered leaders from within and outside the party for post of incharge, adding that the party’s picks would have some social and political clout.
