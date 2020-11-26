‘Inadequate facilities in govt. hospitals’

New Delhi

26 November 2020 00:33 IST

The people of Delhi are battling COVID-19, pollution and severe cold, but the city government is failing to provide adequate health facilities at government hospitals, the BJP alleged here on Wednesday.

Led by Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal and vice-president Ashok Goel Devraha, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha cadre demonstrated outside Lok Nayak hospital demanding Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s resignation for “inhuman treatment” being meted out to citizens at government hospitals.

“The government has completely failed to save lives of patients. Even in renowned hospitals, like Lok Nayak, COVID-19 patients are being treated naked and with their hands and feet tied. What kind of treatment is this?” Mr. Chahal said.

