In video message, Kejriwal flays Amit Shah for ‘insulting’ Delhiites

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released a video message on his Twitter handle, saying Home Minister Amit Shah has been “insulting” the people of Delhi in his campaign speeches, “which is not right”.

“In the last five years, the people of Delhi have worked very hard to improve our city. Two crore people got together to fix our schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply. But Mr. Shah comes daily and makes fun of the hard work of the people,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that a few days ago the Home Minister had said that no CCTV cameras were installed in the city, “...the next day, people sent him a CCTV recording of his own speech”.

In the video message, the CM said: “Delhiites have installed two lakh cameras so far. How many cameras have you [Mr. Shah] installed in Delhi? Not even one right? Instead of making fun of the people, it would have been better if your government had installed some cameras here.”

Mr. Kejriwal also listed out achievements in the field of education and congratulated the children for achieving a pass percentage of 96%. He also thanked the parents and 65,000 teachers for their efforts.

“In the history of India, no State has ever had a pass percentage of over 96% in government schools. The other States record results in the range of 40%-50%. The people of Delhi are proud of their children’s success,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that over 400 children from government schools have cleared the IIT JEE exam. “You [Mr. Shah] take some time out so that I can take you to some schools. I assure you that you will love meeting the children. Your negativity will also go away,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

The AAP leader ended the video by saying: “We, the two crore people of Delhi are like one family irrespective of which party we belong to. We stand by each other in good and bad times. Together, we have improved our city. I hope you will stop insulting the achievements of Delhiites.”