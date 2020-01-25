In video message, CM asks senior citizens to vote for AAP

The AAP on Friday released a video message on social media in which the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is seen urging senior citizens to vote for the party. More such video messages will be launched targeting different groups, the party said.

“You have seen so many ups and downs in the last 50-60 years. We can only imagine the difficulty you had to face in raising your children and making them stand on their own feet. Your have spent your life taking care of your children and now you are looking after your grandchildren. You need a holiday,” Mr. Kejriwal said addressing senior citizens.

Referring to a free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens introduced by the AAP-led Delhi government, he asked them to take a leave and go on pilgrimage. “We have made all arrangements. It is the responsibility of the government to take you on a pilgrimage. The government will make arrangements for food and a comfortable stay for you. You will travel in a AC train, stay in a good hotel and the government will bear all the expenses. You don’t have to worry about anything,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that nearly 40,000 senior citizens, who had gone on pilgrimage under the scheme, were happy.

“To take care of your health, we have opened mohalla clinics near your homes. Free tests and medicines are available in the clinics. And I am able to do all these work only because you provided me the strength and empowered me with your vote. Elections are on February 8 and I am sure that by pressing the ‘broom’ button you will help me gather more strength to do more work,” the Chief Minister also said.