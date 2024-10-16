In Uttar Pradesh, byelections to nine seats will be a prestige battle between BJP and SP

In Uttar Pradesh, while nine out of 10 vacant seats in the Assembly head for byelections on November 13, the much-anticipated contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Milkipur reserved seat has to wait for now because of a pending election petition in the Allahabad High Court.

The bypolls have assumed as much importance as the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand because according to political observers, they would reflect the consequences of the internal tussle in the ruling BJP and the caste calculus laid out by the SP.

For the BJP in particular, the contest will be a test of strength after its subpar performance in the State in the recent Lok Sabha election. The SP hopes to build on its gains from the general election.

Out of nine seats going to poll, four were held by the SP, three by BJP, and one each by BJP allies Nishad Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal – SP’s former ally.

Eight of these seats fell vacant after its MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha poll. In Sisamau, the bypoll is being held due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

Milkipur on hold

The Milkipur seat stands vacant after sitting MLA Awadhesh Prasad of SP registered a famous win from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha. However, a writ petition of BJP’s Gorakhnath, who lost the Assembly seat to Mr. Prasad in the 2022 poll, has been pending in the High Court for two years.

While SP and Congress leaders accused the BJP of being afraid of the contest, BJP spokesperson Samir Singh said it was a constitutional matter on which the EC had to make a call. Meanwhile, Mr. Gorakhnath’s lawyer told reporters that he would withdraw the case on Wednesday.

