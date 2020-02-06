In Tri Nagar, it’s Team Tomar at work

On a chilly morning, a group of around 25 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers took out a march in north-west Delhi’s Lok Vihar for the party’s Tri Nagar Assembly constituency candidate.

At first glance, it seemed like any other campaign march with several AAP flags, Arvind Kejriwal’s photos, chants of “lage raho Kejriwal”, and requests to the onlookers to vote for jhaadu (AAP’s poll symbol).

But there was one marked difference: the AAP candidate, Preeti Tomar, was not the one leading the march or asking for votes through a handheld microphone.

Instead, it was her husband Jitender Singh Tomar, the sitting AAP MLA from Tri Nagar.

“Kaam karne wale ko vote dena [Vote for the one who works for the people],” Mr. Tomar told onlookers.

As the AAP MLA waved and shook people’s hand, and asked them to vote for the party, Ms. Tomar — a few steps behind — flashed victory signs at the people.

During the one hour that The Hindu followed the march, Ms. Tomar came to the forefront just twice or thrice.

On January 14, AAP had declared Mr. Tomar as its Tri Nagar candidate for the polls.

‘False declaration’

But on January 17, the Delhi High Court set aside the 2015 election of Mr. Tomar, for allegedly giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers. Following this, the party decided to field his wife from the constituency.

During the march, pamphlets were handed out to voters, and posters were pasted on walls, that bore three faces: Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Tomar and Ms. Tomar.

“These were printed earlier. The new ones have only Ms. Tomar’s face,” said Mukesh Verma, 55, a party worker who had come to the march wearing a white T-shirt and a white muffler — both bearing the image of Mr. Tomar as the candidate.

“We are asking for vote in the name of work,” Ms. Tomar told The Hindu. “Vikas, vikas, aur vikas... Jaise ab vikas hua hai, aage, isse bhi zyada hoga,” said Ms. Tomar when asked about what she was promising to the people if elected.

As the march crossed B-Block, 72-year-old Ramakrishna Kurup, a retired air force officer, said: “Under them [AAP], schools and hospitals have gotten better and they have a chance of coming to power. But they won’t get as many seats as they got in 2015.”

When asked about his preference, Mr. Kurup said: “My vote is for the BJP. Narendra Modi has done a lot for the country... and country comes first.”

Twenty-four-year-old Aarti Rakwar, who had come out to see the march with her five-month-old child, said that AAP has the upper hand. “Our electricity and water are free and also bus rides. There is a lot of support for AAP,” she added.

K.P. Malkana, 66, a retired CAG deputy director, who was out on a walk, said that schools and hospitals have improved and AAP has a “good chance of winning”. His friend, however, said he would “vote for the country”.

“The BJP’s stress on the CAA and NRC will only make the voters who are already committed to the BJP more committed. It will not make much of a difference to neutral voters,” Mr. Malkana added.

As Mr. Tomar stopped to shake a voter’s hands, one of the volunteers called out “Bhabiji... Bhabiji” and signalled Ms. Tomar, who was a little away, to join the conversation. After a brief stop, the march continued.

“Preeti Tomar zindabad... Jitender Singh Tomar zindabad,” chanted the supporters.