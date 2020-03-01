In times of business as unusual, workers return to Labour Chowk

NEW DELHI

01 March 2020

‘We were out of work since Monday and stepped out just to feed their families’

Pramod Kumar (45) and Parvez (48), both daily wage labourers, came looking for work at 7 a.m. and were sitting idle on a footpath in north-east Delhi’s Brahmpuri till afternoon. They remained indoors after the violence broke out and stepped out to the Labour Chowk only on Saturday as they didn’t have money left to feed their families.

Pramod has to take care of his wife and four children who reside in a rented accommodation in Sonia Vihar. He, like many others, earns ₹500 a day as is the wage decided for labourers in the area. However, from Monday, he hasn’t earned a penny and wasn’t sure if he would get work.

“People are not coming to this area to hire labourers because they are also scared. Hardly three-four people came since morning and they were not willing to pay ₹500 because they know that we’ll agree to a lesser amount because of lack of work,” he said.

Scared of what might happen to them, more than half the labourers left for their villages. A few The Hindu spoke to said that they didn’t leave because their children study here and their livelihood is in Delhi.

Among the worst affected by riots in the Capital were also labourers.

Raees (40), a resident of Brahmpuri, claimed that he had to borrow money from a neighbour to feed his two children and wife because he didn’t earn anything since Monday.

“Roti khana bhi mushkil ho gaya hai. Ek baar kha rahe hain [It’s become difficult to eat also. We are having a proper meal once a day],” claimed Mohammed Arfin, who resides in a rented accommodation for ₹3,000 a month and is from Bihar.

Quite apprehensive

What has also become a worry for labourers is who their temporary employer is going to be. Both Madan Lal and Arfin said that while they won’t deny work, they are apprehensive to be hired by a Muslim or Hindu employer respectively.

“Pata nahin jo leke jaaye vo kaisa ho, kya kare [We don’t know what kind of person will he be or what he does],” they said.

“But we all stay here as brothers. We have worked together for so many years,” they added.

Mohammed Syed, who lives alone in the city in a rented accommodation, said that for three days starting Monday, he barely ate because the hotel he used to eat was shut and the local grocery shop owners had increased the prices of items. “Price of samosa increased from ₹5 to ₹10, potato from ₹20 to ₹30 and of rice from ₹30 to ₹35. The shopkeepers said that they were getting it for higher prices because of the riots due to which they increased the prices,” he said.

A few kilometres ahead, 19-year-old Rahi sat on a bike outside his street and whiled away time with his friends. He works in a factory in Haryana and resides in Brahmpuri. “I had come last weekend but then situation got violent. I called my employer and told him that I won’t be able to come,” he said.

Many in the area shared the same emotion and said that they haven’t gone for work in nearby areas because they feared for their lives.

Shehzaade, an e-rickshaw driver, said, “I am very scared. I don’t know what kind of people will come as passengers. I won’t go till the situation is completely normal.”

Shops open shutters

In New Seelampur, many shops were seen opened on Saturday morning. The area is replete with shops owned by both Hindus and Muslims with employees from both communities.

Nitin Jain, owner of a metal sheet shop, said that he has six employees, including one from the Muslim community, who along with four others had turned up for work. “Jabbar has been working for me for 10 years. We have opened the shop today [Saturday] only and he has come. Two of my Hindu employees have gone back to their village because of the situation,” he said.

Jabbar Shah, while cutting metal sheets, said, “My parents in Bihar called me to return home, but I didn’t go because I feel safe in Nitin bhaiya’s presence.”