In single-day drive, 2,400 Dasna inmates get vaccine

GHAZIABAD

23 June 2021 23:19 IST

Surinder Kohli, convicted in the infamous 2006 Nithari serial murders, was among the 2,400 inmates who were vaccinated in the biggest single-day vaccination drive at Dasna jail in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Jail Superintendent of Dasna jail, Alok Singh, said: “We have vaccinated more than 2,400 inmates in the 18-45 age group during the mega vaccination camp. It has not been done by any other jails in the country. We are regularly organising awareness drive in prison to educate inmates to get vaccinated,” said Mr. Singh.

Currently, around 4,800 inmates are lodged in Dasna jail and out of which 1,822 were vaccinated earlier that include 650 inmates of 45 years and above those who have got their second dose, said Mr. Singh.

Terror suspect Abdul Karim Tunda was also vaccinated around a month ago during the first phase. He added that there were very few COVID-19 cases in the prison and not a single death was reported due to the virus. The situation is under control.

The inmates who have recently admitted in jail will not be vaccinated because they don’t know if the person was infected or not. So to be on the safer side, they will have to wait for three months for the vaccine.