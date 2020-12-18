‘In sexual harassmentinquiry, complainant’stemperament extraneous’

New Delhi

18 December 2020 00:32 IST

The Delhi High Court has remarked that when a woman complains against her male colleague for sexual harassment, her own efficiency or inefficiency or temperament or the fact that disciplinary proceedings were initiated or are pending against her, are completely irrelevant and extraneous to the inquiry.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Asha Menon said if there is nothing to show that the officer, who imposed the punishment to the woman, has been targeted by her by filing a complaint of sexual harassment against him, such punishments or proceedings cannot have any bearing on the inquiry into a sexual harassment complaint.

The court’s remark came while setting aside a single judge Bench imposing a costs of ₹50,000 on a woman after concluding that the sexual harassment complaint made by her against a fellow employee appears to be false.

Advertising

Advertising

In the 17-page judgment, the High Court underlined that sexual harassment is a serious issue that needs to be addressed at all work places urgently and sensitively. “It is impossible not to notice all around us, how easily the ‘common woman’ is put down by the ‘common man’. Less said the better of what happens to the third gender!” the court remarked.

“Gender conditioning where the man develops a superiority complex, while the woman doubts her own capacity, starts very early in life. It need not be in the form of a tutorial, but certainly as subtle data to the minds of young children, about their privileges or lack of it,” the court said.