In search of a quarter at quarter to 11 in the night

It is a quarter to 11 in the night and all the liquor shops in the Capital are shut.

For many young revellers looking for a quick drink but not willing to shell out at a pub or a bar, the budget option is to visit shady liquor shops in the local jhuggi jhopdi (JJ) clusters.

In an investigative exercise to find out how easy, or hard, it is to source liquor from outside the ‘theka’, or licenced liquor stores, after they close at 10 p.m., The Hindu went to a railway JJ colony in the heart of south-Delhi’s Jangpura.

I just had to walk about 50 metres from the road and cross two adjacent railway tracks to enter the colony.

On the dark footpath towards the colony was a bearded man in pyjamas and vest brandishing a beer bottle. He stared at me while sipping his beer intermittently.

As I walked past him and entered the colony, I was immediately greeted by a voice from behind. “Kya chahiye? [What do you want?]”, a lean, dark man in a pale white shirt and brown pants, asked softly.

I ignored him and instead began looking for the house where illegal liquor is sold. The colony was uncharacteristically sparse of any activity. Unable to find the right house, I returned to the man. I asked him if he could bring me some bottles of beer. He said it will cost me ₹150 a bottle. “You will get it chilled,” he added.

I quickly paid him ₹300 and stood beside him as he made some gestures to another person who was there in one of the alleys.

“What else can I get” I asked. He said, “We have whiskey, how many do you want?”

“How much will it cost?,” I enquired, to which he replied, “You will get a full bottle for ₹600 and a quarter for ₹150”. The whiskey he was selling was an Indian made foreign liquor.

When I asked if he had any of the expensive whiskey brands, he said, “We do not keep those,” as he nodded his head, asking me to head towards the railway tracks and wait.

“Cops are everywhere, do not stand here for too long,” the man warned. I chalked up the man’s jitters to the fact that their was heightened security in the city as it was mere days after the Lok Sabha poll results.

Soon after, a man came up to me and handed over two bottles of chilled beer. I put those in my bag and headed back home.