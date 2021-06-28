In-principle nod to 17 colleges to promote academic cooperation

Partner institutions can utilise DU’s academic facilities

Delhi University (DU) on Monday said that in-principle approval was given to 17 colleges and three departments of the university under the Vidya Vistar Scheme for developing academic bonding with departments or universities located in remote areas of the country.

The scheme aims to promote academic cooperation and collaboration by throwing open DU’s academic facilities to the partner institutions.

In a statement issued, DU said: “A tripartite MoU template has been prepared and it shall be signed by the college or department, the partner institution and the university. Four colleges – PGDAV College (evening), Janki Devi Memorial College, Daulat Ram College and Hansraj College – and the Department of Statistics have already submitted the final draft MoU for approval. These shall be signed soon.”

Through the scheme, the varsity will facilitate joint publication by teachers or researchers of the University of Delhi and the selected colleges and university departments, officials said.

“The teachers and researchers of selected colleges and university departments will be associated in research activities of the departments of DU and/or its colleges and will be invited to be co-investigators in the research programmes submitted to funding agencies,” the varsity said, adding that library resources for providing support in capacity building of the faculty and improvement of research skills will also be promoted.

The statement further added: “The aim of Vidya Vistar Scheme is to maximise contribution of higher educational institutions to nation building through optimum utilisation of existing resources and potentials.”