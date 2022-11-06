In pictures | Delhi air quality improves further, but still ‘very poor’

The Hindu Bureau November 06, 2022 20:04 IST

Delhi’s air pollution levels ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the “very poor” category on Sunday primarily due to favourable wind speed and a drop in the contribution of stubble burning. The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 339 at 4 pm, dropping from 381 a day ago. It was 447 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the ‘severe plus’ category, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles.

The scene at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi on Sunday, November 6, 2022. A six-member panel chaired by the special commissioner of transport has been set up to monitor the implementation of curbs on anti-polluting activities. Revenue commissioners have been asked to prepare a plan for staggered timings of markets and offices. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR 1/7

A man rides cycle on a smog filled weather amid air quality remaining in severe category in New Delhi on Friday, November 04, 2022. The hazardous pollution levels prompted the Delhi government to announce on Friday that primary schools would remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit. Photo: R.V. MOORTHY 2/7

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari distributes masks to prevent inhalation of polluted air in Delhi, outside Palika Bazar Metro Station in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. 3/7

EMU train passes through the thick layer of smog amid air quality remaining in severe category in New Delhi on Friday, November 04, 2022. Photo: R.V. MOORTHY 4/7

Water being sprinkled as the air quality in the National Capital deteriorated to poor category making visiblilty poor in New Delhi on Saturday, November 05, 2022. Photo: R.V. MOORTHY 5/7

An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. Photo: PTI 6/7

People walk at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi on Sunday, November 6, 2022. In a bid to reduce vehicular emissions, Environment Minister Gopal Rai also appealed to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital’s borders. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR 7/7

