In pictures: clashes erupt across northeast Delhi

25 February 2020 12:30 IST

1 / 14 Protesters during a clash at Khajoori. ▲ Debris in Maujpur after a clash between protesters. ▲ A protester being chased during a clash at Khajoori. ▲ Fatima, a local resident, points to debris after a clash at Khajoori. ▲ Vehicles set ablaze during a clash in Maujpur. ▲ Maujpur-Babarpur metro station closed due to clashes in Maujpur on February 24, 2020. ▲ Protesters clash in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020. ▲ Delhi's Jaffrabad started a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station on February 23, 2020. ▲ Police use tear gas to dispel crowds in Maujpur on February 24, 2020. ▲ Vehicles set ablaze during clashes in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020. ▲ Police chase protesters during a clash between communities at Khajoori, New Delhi on February 24, 2020. ▲ Anti-CAA protestors clash with police during a protest in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020. ▲ The scene after the clash between anti- and pro-CAA protesters, in New Delhi on February 24, 2020. ▲ Police use tear gas to dispel crowds in Maujpur on February 24, 2020. ▲

On February 24, 2020, in the national capital, protesters, both pro- and anti-CAA took to the roads and clashed, resulting in the death of one policeman and four others. The violence escalated as organised groups began setting fire to shops and vehicles in northeast Delhi. The Delhi police fired tear gas shells to dispel crowds, but violence continued unabated. Photos by Sandeep Saxena, Bibek Chettri and Sushil Kumar Verma