In pictures: clashes erupt across northeast Delhi
The Hindu Net Desk
25 February 2020 12:30 IST
25 February 2020 12:44 IST
Protesters during a clash at Khajoori.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Debris in Maujpur after a clash between protesters.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
A protester being chased during a clash at Khajoori.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Fatima, a local resident, points to debris after a clash at Khajoori.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Vehicles set ablaze during a clash in Maujpur.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
Maujpur-Babarpur metro station closed due to clashes in Maujpur on February 24, 2020.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
Protesters clash in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
Delhi's Jaffrabad started a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station on February 23, 2020.
Photo:
Bibek Chettri
Police use tear gas to dispel crowds in Maujpur on February 24, 2020.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
Vehicles set ablaze during clashes in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
Police chase protesters during a clash between communities at Khajoori, New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Anti-CAA protestors clash with police during a protest in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
The scene after the clash between anti- and pro-CAA protesters, in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
Police use tear gas to dispel crowds in Maujpur on February 24, 2020.
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
On February 24, 2020, in the national capital, protesters, both pro- and anti-CAA took to the roads and clashed, resulting in the death of one policeman and four others. The violence escalated as organised groups began setting fire to shops and vehicles in northeast Delhi. The Delhi police fired tear gas shells to dispel crowds, but violence continued unabated. Photos by Sandeep Saxena, Bibek Chettri and Sushil Kumar Verma