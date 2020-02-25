In pictures: clashes erupt across northeast Delhi

Protesters during a clash at Khajoori.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Debris in Maujpur after a clash between protesters.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
A protester being chased during a clash at Khajoori.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Fatima, a local resident, points to debris after a clash at Khajoori.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Vehicles set ablaze during a clash in Maujpur.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Maujpur-Babarpur metro station closed due to clashes in Maujpur on February 24, 2020.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Protesters clash in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Delhi's Jaffrabad started a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station on February 23, 2020.
Photo: Bibek Chettri
Police use tear gas to dispel crowds in Maujpur on February 24, 2020.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Vehicles set ablaze during clashes in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Police chase protesters during a clash between communities at Khajoori, New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Anti-CAA protestors clash with police during a protest in Maujpur in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
The scene after the clash between anti- and pro-CAA protesters, in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Photo: Sandeep Saxena