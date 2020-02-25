Delhi

In pictures: clashes erupt across northeast Delhi

On February 24, 2020, in the national capital, protesters, both pro- and anti-CAA took to the roads and clashed, resulting in the death of one policeman and four others. The violence escalated as organised groups began setting fire to shops and vehicles in northeast Delhi. The Delhi police fired tear gas shells to dispel crowds, but violence continued unabated. Photos by Sandeep Saxena, Bibek Chettri and Sushil Kumar Verma

