In Pictures | Aboard RapidX, the high-speed train from Delhi

RapidX will begin services on a 17-km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System on October 20

October 19, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: PTI

RapidX will begin services on a 17-km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Each compartment has two rows of seats on either side of a spacious aisle, where passengers can stand and travel.

Photo: PTI

Multiple CCTVs are installed in every coach with field officers at the respective stations reviewing the footage.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The platforms are equipped with public address systems that will announce the arrival of upcoming trains.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

While a ticket for a seat in the standard coach costs ₹20, passengers have to shell out double that amount to enjoy a ride in the premium coach.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The train will run on a stretch that is part of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut corridor, which is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The train will stop at five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

All doors have first-of-its-kind manual locks that passengers can unlock to open the doors at a station in case they fail to open automatically.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The premium lounge is furnished with foam, velvet seats.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The train has five standard coaches, with one reserved for women, and a premium coach.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Every station has platform screen doors (PSDs) integrated with the train doors and signalling system.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Passengers travelling on the premium coach will also gain access to the premium lounge.

Photo: PTI

The stations are painted in turquoise and beige.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Buildings seen through the window of a RapidX train.

Photo: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Passengers travelling on the premium coach will have to pass through additional AFC gates on the boarding platform, which will deduct an additional amount from the ticket for using the luxury compartment.

RapidX will begin services on a 17-km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Photo: PTI
