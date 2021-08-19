In photos: International Police Expo 2021

August 19, 2021 11:35 IST

Photos exhibit the coming together of Police and other forces, exhibitors and visitors to learn and exchange knowledge of the various equippments and secutrity solutions displayed on August 18, 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

1/8 Paramillitary personnel trying their hand on the Snipper, Assault rifles displayed at the International Police Expo 2021 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Photo: MOORTHY RV A visitor seen clicking photos of a Heavy lifting drone displayed Photo: MOORTHY RV Visitors trying their hand at the Bomb Detecting Device near an Armoured Vehicle Photo: MOORTHY RV A police officer tries his hand on a new weapon Photo: PTI A Visitor holding Snipper from the Assault rifles displayed Photo: MOORTHY RV An exhibiter checks a special bullet proof vehicle which can move and float when needed Photo: PTI An exhibitor sets up a drone system Photo: PTI An exhibitor shows the working of gunS manufactured by PLR Systems Private Limited, a Joint Venture between Adani Group, India and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), Israel Photo: AP