In phase 1, vaccination to be done at 89 centres in Delhi

Capital reports less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 16th day in a row

The COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will start across the country on January 16, will be done at 89 centres in Delhi in the first phase, Delhi government spokesperson said. This will be gradually scaled up in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday stated that the Capital had witnessed 519 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,29,801.

This is the 16th day in a row that the number of new cases has been less than 1,000.

Also, 12 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,666.

Also, a total of 80,275 tests were done in a single day.

3,683 active cases

Of the total cases, 6,15,452 people have recovered and there are 3,683 active cases at present. The active cases, which have been on a downward trend, had fallen below 4,000 mark on Friday.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.65% on Saturday and the overall positivity till now was 6.76%, as per the bulletin. There were 2,951 containment zones in the city as of Saturday.

Out of the total 12,166 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 10,709 were vacant.