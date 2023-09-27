In one of biggest heists, thieves steal jewellery worth around ₹25 crore  

September 27, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

At least three thieves drilled a hole into a concrete wall of a strongroom at a jewellery shop in Jangpura’s Bhogal market and decamped with ornaments worth around ₹25 crore on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The incident came to light when Sanjeev Jain, owner of Umrao Singh Jewellers, opened the shop at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Police sources said it seems that the thieves made it to the jewellery shop’s terrace from a neighbouring building and went inside the three-storeyed store, established in 1948. They carried cutters, hammers and drilling machines with them, they added.

This is one of the biggest heists in the city after 2015, when a driver of a cash van allegedly fled with around ₹22.5 crore in cash from south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri area.

Before drilling a 1.5-foot hole into the concrete wall, the police said the thieves disabled the CCTV camera and Wi-Fi system.

A police officer said the accused seemed to be aware of the building’s entry and exit points and must have done the recce of the area, having half-a-dozen jewellery shops with well-connected CCTV systems.

“We are checking the CCTV footage from across the area to map out their entry and exist points,” a police source said.

DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said the shop’s owner has reported the theft of gold jewellery weighing around 30 kg besides ₹5 lakh in cash.

He said the strongroom, which is close to the shop’s basement, has a metallic wall on one side and a concrete one on the other.

The hole drilled into the concrete wall was enough to allow a full-grown man entry.

There was no security guard present at the shop at the time of the robbery, Mr. Jain said, adding that the shop’s staff has joined the probe.