In Madangir, some BJP leaders go beyond local issues

November 25, 2022 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Before Manisha Bairwa, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for the MCD polls, headed for campaigning on Wednesday, about 50 of her supporters gathered at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of a temple in Block 18 of Madangir ward.

As BJP volunteers invited residents of the colony, Ms. Bairwa’s husband Chandrapal raised local problems at the meeting, including lack of parking space, public intoxication at a nearby park and hooliganism. A journalist by profession, he presented himself as a “non-politician” at the meeting.

However, apart from issues pertaining to the city, some local leaders even invoked sensitive issues such as Hindutva, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the Mehrauli murder case in their speeches.

Suresh Gupta, a former councillor from the nearby Khanpur ward, asked people at the temple meeting to vote for the BJP “if they wanted to save their existence and Hindutva”. “We have lived most of our lives, but you cannot even imagine what will happen to our future generations. The day their [evidently referring to Muslims] population surpasses ours, they will throw us [Hindus] out. Look what happened in Kashmir. Five lakh Pandits were thrown out in three days. What did we do about it?”

A BJP volunteer, who hosted the meeting, told the crowd, “Your daughters and sisters will only remain safe if you strengthen [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi. You’ve seen how Aftab [Poonawala] cut [Shraddha Walkar] into 35 pieces. This will be our fate if we made a mistake.”

However, Mr. Bairwa refrained from addressing issues outside the locality. “In this election, people care about local matters. They do not want to hear what is happening in the world,” he told The Hindu.

With the meeting over, Mr. and Ms. Bairwa proceeded to campaign in the nearby lanes, shaking hands and touching the feet of elders seeking their votes.

Block 18 RWA president Bhimsain Sharma, who was at the meeting, said it was his duty to attend the events of all parties. “I have to get the work done by both [the BJP and AAP] sides,” he told The Hindu, adding that stray cattle is a serious problem in the area.

“Our roads are filled with cow dung. The entire neighbourhood reeks of it. The cows also attack residents sometimes. Politicians just make promises during elections, but do nothing,” he added.

Mr. Sharma added that Geeta, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for Madangir ward and a relative of Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt, too held a meeting outside the temple recently and made similar promises. “There were more people at AAP’s meeting because unlike this [BJP’s] meeting, it was held in the evening after office hours,” he said, while choosing not to reveal whom he would vote for.

Anita, another resident, said the landlords in the area will likely vote for AAP as the Delhi government provides free water and cheap electricity, but the tenants would prefer the BJP due to the free ration given by their government at the Centre.