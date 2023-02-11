ADVERTISEMENT

In line with NEP, MCD schools to promote use of mother tongue 

February 11, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday announced a roadmap — Vision@2047 — to improve the quality of primary education in its schools, starting with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

The civic body said that enhancing school infrastructure, promoting co-curricular activities and educating students on gender equality are among the areas that it looks to work on in a phase-wise manner. Another implementation, in the MCD’s plans, is to promote the “use of mother tongue” as the medium of imparting education at the primary level.

“For instance, if a classroom has 10 students with each having a different mother tongue, then the effort will be to facilitate their learning in the specific languages,” said a senior MCD official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The senior official said that the focus for the current year will be towards digitising the system of education at the civic body’s primary schools, which includes utilising an online channel – Gyanodaya – for imparting lessons. 

“MCD upgraded all its schools to smart schools, equipped with a computer with internet facility, projectors and sound systems to impart education through audio-visual means. Laptops and iPads will be provided to teachers to store data of students and virtual teaching aids,” said the senior official.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US