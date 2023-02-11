In line with NEP, MCD schools to promote use of mother tongue 

February 11, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday announced a roadmap — Vision@2047 — to improve the quality of primary education in its schools, starting with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

The civic body said that enhancing school infrastructure, promoting co-curricular activities and educating students on gender equality are among the areas that it looks to work on in a phase-wise manner. Another implementation, in the MCD’s plans, is to promote the “use of mother tongue” as the medium of imparting education at the primary level.

“For instance, if a classroom has 10 students with each having a different mother tongue, then the effort will be to facilitate their learning in the specific languages,” said a senior MCD official.

The senior official said that the focus for the current year will be towards digitising the system of education at the civic body’s primary schools, which includes utilising an online channel – Gyanodaya – for imparting lessons.

“MCD upgraded all its schools to smart schools, equipped with a computer with internet facility, projectors and sound systems to impart education through audio-visual means. Laptops and iPads will be provided to teachers to store data of students and virtual teaching aids,” said the senior official.