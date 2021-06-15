In last 30 days, over 50 tested positive for virus every hour

New Delhi

15 June 2021 23:09 IST

Out of 40K cases, around 1,500 were children aged below 14

Over 52 residents in the Capital tested positive for the novel coronavirus every hour during the last month out of which at least two were children below the age of 14. Over half were aged between 30 and 60, and a quarter were below 30 years of age.

According to Delhi government records, more than 1,500 people found COVID-19 positive between May 15 and June 15 were below 14 years of age. Senior citizens accounted for over 17% of recorded infections.

Statistics related to COVID-19 collated by the Delhi government state that 40,470 citizens tested positive over a 32-day interval – an average of more than 1,264 per day.

As the city enters its third week of the ‘unlock’ process with more activities allowed and new cases dipping on a daily basis, records state that the population most engaged in these activities was among the most vulnerable.

A majority of those who tested positive – 20,672 – were aged between 30 and 60 years, while 11,427 were aged below 30. Together, they accounted for 32,099 of total cases and constituted over 79% of total COVID-19 positive caseload.

According to records, over 1,589 COVID-19 patients were aged less than 14 years and 6,782 were aged above 60.

Males more vulnerable

More males were found to have been infected compared to women in each age group, according to the data. Men accounted for 3,904 of the total caseload for those above 60 compared to 2,878 women. In the 30-60 age group, 12,308 men were found to have been infected against 8,364 women and, in the below 30 category, 6,548 men tested positive compared to 4,879 women.

For the below 14 category, 909 male children were infected as opposed to 680 female children.

District-wise data

The data also posited that most infections were found in the South West district of the Capital which reported 1,292 cases in the 60+ category, 4,091 cases in the 30-60 age group, 2,147 cases in the less than 30 years category and 337 cases in the below 14 group.

The North West district accounted for 786 cases in the 60+ group, New Delhi district had 2,769 cases in the 30-60 category, the South district for 1,463 cases in the less than 30 years of age group and the New Delhi district, again, for 209 cases in the below 14 category.