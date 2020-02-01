In Kalkaji, it’s a matter of legacy

Meandering through the narrow bylanes of Bhoomiheen Camp on Friday, Congress’ Kalkaji candidate Shivani Chopra promised the slum dwellers that she would make the constituency “number one in Delhi”.

Ms. Chopra is an advocate and daughter of Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra — a three-time MLA (1998-2013) from the area.

Between assurances of carrying forward the work done by her father and promises of better living conditions in the slums, the first-time contestant introduces herself as Kalkaji ki beti (daughter of Kalkaji).

“You all know who my father is and you have seen how he has served you all for 15 years. But in the last five years, did the government do anything for you apart from making excuses for not being able to work?” she asked the locals. Addressing a group of women, Ms. Chopra said: “Women should be able to step out of the house irrespective of what time it is. If elected, I will ensure that roads improve and CCTVs are installed. I am here for your sewa [to serve you] with your bhagidaari [participation].”

When asked about the major poll pitches, the 40-year-old said: “Women’s safety, tackling garbage and pollution situations, and improving infrastructure are the issues that I will be concentrating on. The roads across the constituency are not in good shape and need improvement. Also, Govindpuri residents are getting dirty water in the name of free water — we will focus on this issue as well.”

She said she wanted to use technology and “probably use an app where people can lodge their complaints directly. I want to work by involving people and will be available to them always”.

A 45-year-old housewife, Sumitra Devi, a resident of the slum cluster, said: “All pre-poll promises are good to the ears but what happens next is important. Mr. Chopra is well known and the councilor from the party also works for us, maybe giving his daughter a chance is not a bad idea. For us, we can be hopeful that the person elected will not forget us.”

Ms. Chopra, along with her party workers, has been holding meetings with small groups of people across the constituency for the past few days.

At the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled on February 8, Ms. Chopra will be contesting against Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi (sitting AAP MLA Avtar Singh was denied a ticket) and BJP’s Dharamveer Singh.