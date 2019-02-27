In its last budget, Kejriwal govt targets ₹60,000 crore spending

In the last full budget of this term, the Aam Aadmi Party government on Tuesday tabled a ₹60,000 crore expenditure budget for 2019-2020, making it the highest-ever for the Delhi government, with the education sector once again getting the highest share of funds.

Presenting the budget for 2019-2020 and the Revised Budget Estimates (RBE) for 2018-19, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said he was proposing a budget of ₹60,000 crore “which is almost double the amount of expenditure of ₹30,940 crore in 2014-15”.

70-point manifesto

Listing out some of the promises AAP had made in its 70-point manifesto ahead of the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Mr. Sisodia said the government had been successful in delivering on most of the promises, while some would be completed in the coming year.

Referring to the Central Reserve Police Force personnel killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14, Mr. Sisodia said the “Budget of our government is to fulfil the dreams of those who were martyred”.

Earlier in the proceedings, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel led the House in giving a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force for its strike on terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday morning in retaliation for the Pulwama attack. Reading out the RBE for 2018-19, Mr. Sisodia said the government had revised the expenditure from the estimate of ₹53,000 crore to ₹50,200 crore. For 2019-2020, the ₹60,000 crore estimate would include ₹15,601 crore for education.

At 26% of the total budget, the education sector remained the AAP government’s priority.

Apart from education, the transport sector was a priority for the government, with Mr. Sisodia saying the allocation for transport had been doubled to ₹1,809 crore for 2019-2020. Later, speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a total of 4,000 buses would be procured by the end of 2019-20.

The budget included ₹100 crore for giving farmers higher minimum support price for crops according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, a first for any State government in the country, Mr. Sisodia said.

For the water sector, the government proposed ₹100 crore for the improvement of groundwater levels through rejuvenation programmes.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board, said the storage of monsoon excess along the Yamuna floodplains would enable Delhi to have enough water to meet demand. For the environment sector, the government would change the rules for compensatory plantation, Mr. Sisodia said.

“The government is planning to bring an important plan under which removal of only maximum 20% of the total trees required for implementation of the project will be allowed. Remaining 80% of trees will be made mandatory for transplant by modern technology,” he said in his budget speech.

‘Ready to teach Oppn’

With the water and power subsidy set to continue for a fifth year, Mr. Kejriwal said, “When five years ago we gave water and power subsidy, people used to say we will have ruin the finances of the government. But today the budget has doubled...One thing is clear that the AAP knows how to run a government. If BJP and Congress want to learn, we are ready to teach.”

‘Half-truths’

Reacting to the budget, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said it was “a bundle of false statements and half-truths” and based on “distorted financial interpretation of ground realities.”

“It [the budget] has brought immense disappointment to Delhiites as it hid more than it has revealed. The government did its best to hide its misgovernance, failure to implement major schemes according to pre-set timelines during the financial year 2018-19,” Mr. Gupta alleged.