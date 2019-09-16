‘In Haryana, it’s Congress’s achievements of 10 years vs BJP’s failures’

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, recently appointed chairperson of the Congress’s election management committee, speaks to Ashok Kumar about the party’s strategy for the Assembly elections next month, Article 370 and central leadership crisis. Excerpts:

How do you assess the current political situation in Haryana?

There will be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections. The people will assess the performance of the BJP-led State government. It has failed on all the fronts. The voters will weigh the achievements of our government against the failures of the present government. Parties like the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party are of no political consequence. The INLD, once the main Opposition party, always acted as the B-team of the ruling BJP. After the split in the INLD and JJP’s creation, I had predicted that they would be of no political consequence by the time of the Assembly polls.

Congress’s narrative of unemployment, farmers distress, demonetisation and poor implementation of GST was rejected by the voters in the Lok Sabha election. What will be your party’s narrative for the Vidhan Sabha elections.

The issues in the Lok Sabha poll were different; they would be different now. The Haryana government has failed miserably on all fronts. No section of the society is happy with it. The law and order situation has worsened. It is the most corrupt government with scams happening one after the other. People are now talking about the achievements and the performance of the previous Congress government’s 10-year rule. The BJP made 154 promises in its manifesto, but did not fulfil even one.

In 2005, the Congress had more than 60 MLAs. But the party’s strength reduced to 40-odd after your first stint as Chief Minister and further to 15 after your second stint. Congress’s graph has actually gone down under your leadership.

When I was made the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president in 1998, there were only half-a-dozen party MLAs. In 2005, we won more than 60 Assembly seats. It will be the same this time around.

You face corruption charges in Manesar land deals and are chargesheeted in the Associated Journal Limited case. Do you think it will harm your party’s electoral prospects?

I have full faith in the judiciary. It is a political vendetta. The truth will prevail. Doodh ka doodh orpani ka pani ho jayega [The truth will be separated from the lie]. I have done nothing wrong. In AJL case, I am not charged with accepting any money in return for alloting a plot. I acted within my powers. The matter is sub judice and I will comment further. People understand everything. They know the history of my family.

At the Rohtak rally you said that the Congress is not the same party any more, it has lost its way. In what context did you say so?

It is not the same Congress which it used to be at the time of Mahatma Gandhi. The situation today is different. I said in the context of Article 370. Some of our colleagues could not understand the matter.

Do you mean that the Congress should have supported the amendment to Article 370?

Initially there was confusion among the Congress Working Committee members on the matter, but it has now been sorted out. The priority now should be to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

You supported the amendment to Article 370. What is the stand of the State Congress?

One out of every 10 soldiers in the Army is from Haryana. A large number of soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir are from Haryana. It has become a law now. The question of supporting or opposing it is now irrelevant.

The Congress faces a leadership crisis at the highest level. Do you think it is time for the party to think beyond Gandhi family?

There is no leadership crisis in the party. Sonia Gandhi is our leader. Everybody has faith in her leadership.