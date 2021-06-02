In Haryana, 16% vaccination target achieved

GURUGRAM

02 June 2021 02:13 IST

More than 57 lakh vaccination doses — around 16% of the total targeted 3.5 crore doses — have been administered in Haryana so far. The State has around 1.76 crore population above 18 years of age.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, the State aimed to administer vaccine to 1.76 crore beneficiaries, including 1.05 crore falling in the 18-45 age group and the remaining 71 lakh above 45 years.

Thus, around 3.5 crore vaccination doses are to be administered to 1.76 crore beneficiaries of which 57,11,985 doses have been administered which sums up to 16% of the targeted doses.

The State has already administered vaccine to 82% of its healthcare and front-line workers. Since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, the State has taken several steps to ensure administration of the vaccine.