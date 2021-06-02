Delhi

In Haryana, 16% vaccination target achieved

More than 57 lakh vaccination doses — around 16% of the total targeted 3.5 crore doses — have been administered in Haryana so far. The State has around 1.76 crore population above 18 years of age.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, the State aimed to administer vaccine to 1.76 crore beneficiaries, including 1.05 crore falling in the 18-45 age group and the remaining 71 lakh above 45 years.

Thus, around 3.5 crore vaccination doses are to be administered to 1.76 crore beneficiaries of which 57,11,985 doses have been administered which sums up to 16% of the targeted doses.

The State has already administered vaccine to 82% of its healthcare and front-line workers. Since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, the State has taken several steps to ensure administration of the vaccine.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 2:15:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/in-haryana-16-vaccination-target-achieved/article34703276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY