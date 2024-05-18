In Harsh Malhotra’s candidature for East Delhi constituency is the rise of the BJP karyakarta

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Shahdara office is festooned with a giant hoarding of Harsh Malhotra, the party’s East Delhi candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha election. The poster, which depicts him standing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, partially obscures an older, dustier hoarding of the constituency’s incumbent MP, Gautam Gambhir.

Mr. Malhotra is one of the six candidates the party has chosen to replace its current MPs in Delhi. While the 58-year-old notably lacks the “star power” of his predecessor, a former cricketer, a glance at his political career makes clear the message that the BJP wishes to convey to voters — that it rewards its karyakartas (party workers) for their hard work on the ground.

Born to migrant parents from Amritsar and raised in Shahdara, Mr. Malhotra has steadily worked his way from a volunteer at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the upper echelons of the party. The leader, who currently serves as one of the three general secretaries of the BJP’s Delhi unit, was elected councillor from the city’s Welcome ward in 2012, and went on to become Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2015. He has also in the past been in charge of the training cell of the party’s Delhi unit, and is credited for spearheading New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s campaign during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

However, he says that despite joining the RSS at the tender age of 7, he never thought he would make it to electoral politics.

“I joined the RSS at an early age since my playmates in the neighbourhood had started attending events at the nearby shakha (branch). The organisation embedded into me a sense of nationalism, which pushed me to join the BJP,” says Mr. Malhotra.

The leader, who owns a printing press that he set up in 1986, says he juggled his business with party duties, including organising rallies and doing groundwork, long before he began contesting elections.

“Getting a Lok Sabha ticket this year has been a big turning point in my career,” he adds. Party workers say they view him as the glue that binds together the top leadership and the lowest rung of karyakartas.

Mr. Malhotra will square up against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and incumbent Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who is contesting under the banner of the INDIA bloc as part of the seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. While Mr. Kumar, a Dalit candidate, has staked his claim to East Delhi by calling it his janmabhoomi (birthplace), Mr. Malhotra counters him by stating that he is duty-bound to his karmabhoomi (place of work).

He also dismisses the possibility of the substantial number of Dalit voters in the area being “swayed” by Mr. Kumar, adding that the public “recognises merit”. “The people of Delhi, thanks to PM Modi, know the difference between good governance and the governance of jaativad (caste), and they will vote for the former,” he says with conviction.

‘Big shoes to fill’

While East Delhi has voted the BJP to victory for the last two terms, many irked residents told The Hindu that the incumbent MP, Mr. Gambhir, was seen more on posters than on the field, souring their views of the party.

Mr. Malhotra dismisses the claims, saying that it is merely a narrative built by the Opposition to tarnish the image of the BJP. “My predecessor played an instrumental role in reducing the size of the Ghazipur landfill. He also expedited the Dehradun expressway project and brought the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro to East Delhi,” he says.

But while he holds that he has “big shoes to fill”, he says there is plenty more that can be done for the constituency.

“Clean drinking water, a cleaner Yamuna with a riverfront, better access to transport, and the implementation of the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ scheme are some of the promises I have made to voters,” he says, calling himself a “soldier in Narendra Modi’s army” who intends to deliver on every assurance.

The BJP candidate on Thursday also released a manifesto wherein he vowed to build better infrastructure, facilitate the construction of a monorail from Shastri Park to Mayur Vihar, and build a law college in the constituency by 2027.

Religious leanings

Although Mr. Malhotra campaigns for long hours which often stretch from 9.30 a.m. to 11 p.m., he says that despite his busy schedule, he makes it a point to spend at least 25 minutes at a temple near his house before he begins his day. He adds with a touch of pride that he has attended over 1,300 meetings alone in the last few days of campaigning.

On easier days, he says he unwinds by watching films at the cinema with his family, followed by a meal at his favourite restaurants, which include Sagar Ratna and Domino’s.