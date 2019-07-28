In Gurugram’s underbelly, addiction is just a shop away

Shiv was barely nine when he took to substance abuse. His father, a rickshaw-puller, would return home drunk almost on a daily basis and beat up his mother. Too young to protest, he ran away from home a couple of times to escape the trauma. “But every time I ran away, my mother would stop eating. I promised her that I would never run away again but started inhaling a diluter for correction pen to numb my senses so that I could forget the pain and suffering,” says Shiv, going to turn 16 this year.

Rakesh, the youngest of four siblings, was 10 years old when his friends introduced him to chemical abuse. Five years later, he has turned into a complete addict. His father, an autorickshaw driver, came here from Bihar in search of a job a decade ago.

“He left my mother for another woman. Earlier, he would visit us every few weeks. But now it has been more than a year since he came,” says Rakesh. It was only three days ago when he had last inhaled the diluter.

Such stories of children of migrant workers, settled in and around Jharsa village, indulging in substance abuse abound. Abusive parents, penury, broken families and a neglected childhood have pushed them into addiction at a tender age. The easy availability of the diluter — openly sold by a couple of shopkeepers in Patel Nagar — has made matters worse.

A common sight

Amit Garg, who runs a school for underprivileged children at Prempuri near Jharsa village, says that children inhaling the diluter and lazing around in nearby parks is a common sight.

There are around a hundred such children aged between 8-16 who are given to substance abuse within a radius of a few kilometres at Jharsa, Prempuri and Patel Nagar, says Mr. Garg, an IIM alumnus.

“The number could even run into thousands across the Millennium City with the ever-growing population of migrant workers. The substance is easily available and costs less, which makes it popular among these children,” says Mr. Garg.

Despite a clear warning on the product that “misuse by drinking and inhalation can be harmful and dangerous to health” and direction on “not to be sold to those below 18 years”, it is sold openly at two shops in Patel Nagar. Though having an MRP of ₹25, it is sold at ₹90 apiece. “Earlier, it was sold at ₹35 per piece. But after three shops in Sadar Bazar were raided and the demand soared, it is being sold at a higher price,” says Rakesh.

Mr. Garg says he complained to the local police about this on a couple of occasions, but no action has been initiated.

“If the supply of the substance is curtailed, it can help prevent many more children from falling prey to it. It can also help addicts quit. Also, its overdose has grave consequences — a minor boy lost both his eyes because of it. The children completely lose their senses after inhaling it and behave like zombies,” says Mr. Garg, who has been working with Shiv and Rakesh to help them quit.

Arranging money

These addicts mostly scavenge junk from the garbage and sell it to the scrap dealers in Jharsa to arrange money for their daily dose. Sometimes, they also do odd jobs or even commit thefts.

Shiv recalls how he was once caught on the closed-circuit television camera stealing iron rods at an under-construction site in Sector 31 and detained by the police.

The scrap dealer was also arrested for buying the stolen iron rods. On another occasion, he damaged the window air conditioner in a house as he was frustrated over his inability to arrange money for the dose. He was again detained and let off with a warning.

Sometimes, Rakesh even steals money from his own house or a neighbour’s if there isn’t enough work at a vegetable market nearby for money for his dose. He has also been caught harassing girls and being reprimanded for it.

Mr. Garg says addiction is pushing these children into crime and antisocial activity. Many of these children have now grown up and taken to alcohol and drug abuse. He believes even a little effort on the part of the administration in taking action against the diluter suppliers can make a huge difference.

Gurugram Drugs Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan said that the diluter was not a banned item, but the police could book the shopkeepers for selling it to those below 18 years of age. “It is beyond the purview of the Drugs Control department to act in this case, but the police can certainly intervene,” he said.