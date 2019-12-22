In Gurugram, youngters send special messages to PM

A bunch of youngsters, working with an air pollution start-up, decided to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens at Leisure Valley Park on Saturday. They wanted to link the two — the protest and their start-up — and came up with a slogan that read: “PM 2.0 is worse than PM 2.5”.

Holding the placards, Parth, said he had come to the protest with his colleagues. Comprising mostly urban population, with a majority of them young students and professionals, the crowd carried placards with slogans that were fresh, witty and new.

“Babri giraane waale bata rahe hai protest peaceful kaise rakhna hai. CAA go back,” read a placard, held by a young woman. Even Bollywood did not escape the minds of these young people. Prachi, a school teacher, penned down a slogan that read: “Kuch- Kuch Hota Hai Mo-Sha, Tum Nahi Samjohge, Reject NRC-CAA.” She said, “Being a movie-buff, I thought of this slogan at the spot itself.”

Nisheeth Shrivastava, an advertisement professional, carried a hand-written placard that read: “Bure din wapas do.” Worried over the sluggish economic growth, Mr. Shrivastava, said the people had voted for the BJP hoping for a better future and a leap in growth but the opposite had happened.

A placard bearing a picture of former President APJ Abdul Kalam asked: “Shah Ji, Mera Naam List Mein Hai Kya,” emphasising the contributions of the Muslims in the growth of the country. One more placard equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hitler.

Many young protesters carried placards that read: “Error 404, Democracy Not Found,” underscoring the corporate culture of the Millennium City, also an IT-hub. “Dear PM, please use the taxpayers money to make educational and not detention centres,” said a placard, with reference to the NRC.